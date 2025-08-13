The Best And Worst Items On Culver's Menu, According To Reviews

Culver's got its start in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, when Craig and Lea Culver teamed up with Craig's parents to launch a restaurant that specialized in frozen custard and ButterBurgers — seared beef patties served in a lightly toasted buttered bun. While this combination of menu items may have been unorthodox, the concept gradually took off, with the first Culver's franchise opening its doors in 1990. Standing testament to its commitment to quality and consistency, today Culver's boasts more than 1,000 locations across the U.S., with the greatest presence in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Florida.

While Culver's initially started out with a focus on ButterBurgers and frozen custard, over the years, the chain has expanded its menu to cater to a broader demographic and changing tastes. Today, the fast food restaurant offers a range of sandwiches, chicken options, salads, and seafood dishes. That said, the quality across the menu can be hit or miss, with some dishes gaining praise from diners and others drawing criticism.

Curious to find out which menu items at Culver's live up to the hype? Take a look at our rundown of dishes that shine and the ones that fall flat before making your next order!