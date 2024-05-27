The Sourdough Bread Swap That's A Must-Try At Culver's

While we often obsess over the style of beef patty in a burger along with its toppings, there is another, oftentimes overlooked, aspect of a great burger — its bun. And when it comes to fast food, we're often stuck with the same squishy white ones. Don't get me wrong — they're perfectly great vehicles for cradling beef and all, but for better or for worse, we're generally left at the mercy of their quality.

There are very few fast food chains that allow you to swap out the bun itself, but one of them just so happens to be a Midwestern favorite, Culver's. Its standard ButterBurgers are served on a puffy buttered and toasted bun, but one little-known fact about them is that you can make a key swap in their build: You can replace that bun with two pieces of sourdough instead.

This swap gives every bite a little exterior crispness along with sourdough's signature tang, and if your burger-eating experience has started to grow stale (so to speak), this substitution will definitely make your lunch a little more interesting.