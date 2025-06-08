The 3 Ingredients Required For A Simple Yet Tasty Honey Mustard

Of course, when you're only working with three ingredients, each item you add is worth its weight in gold. We have a list of yellow mustard brands ranked from worst to best for your perusal, though you're welcome to use any kind of mustard you prefer. Dijon, English, German, grain: Whichever mustard you pick, just make sure it's one you love and that it provides sufficient acid. For honey, we suggest grabbing a jar of locally sourced honey if it's available. Wildflower and clover honeys are popular for their delicate floral notes and sweetness. For mayo, you can use any brand that you like, but we suggest the popular Japanese brand Kewpie for some umami depth.

As for what you can use this honey mustard for, your imagination is the limit, really. Use it as a spread on sandwiches, dunk your chicken nuggets and fries, toss it into a salad, drizzle it over some roasted chicken and potatoes, or try it on a burger. Really, you can add it to any other savory treat that could use a boost of tang and sweetness. We love eating ours as a dipping sauce with tater tots, corn dogs, and mozzarella sticks. Thanks to that zing from the vinegar, it's also a great pairing for anything bacon, like bacon- and cheese-loaded potato bites or bacon-topped sliders. Whatever you use it for, you'll be sure to find a winning flavor combo you'll keep coming back for.