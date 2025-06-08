The 3 Ingredients Required For A Simple Yet Tasty Honey Mustard
If you've spent all this time thinking that sauces are difficult culinary puzzles to solve, we have some good news for you: There are plenty of simple homemade sauces made with three ingredients (or less) that you can whip up in no time. A go-to favorite for us is good old honey mustard, and you only need mustard, mayonnaise, and honey to make a batch. It's a straightforward recipe — just add equal parts of each ingredient and then stir to combine. This impossibly easy mix takes just minutes to put together and stores easily in the fridge, so you can make a batch in advance and use it all throughout the week on whatever your heart desires.
Perhaps surprisingly, honey mustard goes back further than we thought and may have been around since ancient Rome. Who can blame them? Honey mustard is a classic combination, and you only need those three ingredients to nail each crucial part of its flavor profile. Honey provides the faintly floral sweetness, mustard gives that vinegar tang, and mayo binds it all together with a creamy, moreish finish.
Jazz up your honey mustard
Of course, when you're only working with three ingredients, each item you add is worth its weight in gold. We have a list of yellow mustard brands ranked from worst to best for your perusal, though you're welcome to use any kind of mustard you prefer. Dijon, English, German, grain: Whichever mustard you pick, just make sure it's one you love and that it provides sufficient acid. For honey, we suggest grabbing a jar of locally sourced honey if it's available. Wildflower and clover honeys are popular for their delicate floral notes and sweetness. For mayo, you can use any brand that you like, but we suggest the popular Japanese brand Kewpie for some umami depth.
As for what you can use this honey mustard for, your imagination is the limit, really. Use it as a spread on sandwiches, dunk your chicken nuggets and fries, toss it into a salad, drizzle it over some roasted chicken and potatoes, or try it on a burger. Really, you can add it to any other savory treat that could use a boost of tang and sweetness. We love eating ours as a dipping sauce with tater tots, corn dogs, and mozzarella sticks. Thanks to that zing from the vinegar, it's also a great pairing for anything bacon, like bacon- and cheese-loaded potato bites or bacon-topped sliders. Whatever you use it for, you'll be sure to find a winning flavor combo you'll keep coming back for.