Yellow Mustard Brands Ranked From Worst To Best
For many people, the color yellow symbolizes joy and happiness, words that happen to describe my feelings when I see a bottle of yellow mustard. Whether you're dipping a soft pretzel or adorning a hot dog with a picture-perfect squiggle of this iconic bright sauce, yellow mustard has a distinct tang that can elevate a simple meal or snack.
Mustard has a special place in my heart, as well as my fridge. I grew up putting this coveted condiment on everything from burgers to pizza, and now that I'm a classy adult, I use it in vinaigrettes and marinades.
While it may not enjoy quite the popularity of ketchup, America's love affair with yellow mustard means that options abound. From artisan jars to budget squeeze bottles, I collected a lineup of yellow mustard brands to taste. Yellow mustard has a mellower flavor profile than brown or Dijon mustards, and should strike a balance between tangy and smooth, with just enough earthy mustard flavor to give a meat or salad dressing a boost without stealing the show. Next time you need yellow mustard, you'll be strutting confidently down the condiment aisle.
12. Organicville
Organicville aims to deliver high-quality, organic alternatives to traditional products, and it almost had me fooled with its cute, earth-toned packaging. While I'm on board with the company's mission, Organicville Yellow Mustard falls flat when it comes to a taste test.
Instead of the balanced zing and gentle spice I expect from a yellow mustard, this one leans into bitterness. Don't get me wrong — a good yellow mustard should have a lightly bitter taste — but the harsh bitterness overpowers the other, more subdued flavors that should complement mustard's natural intensity. You could get away with just a dab of this mustard on a hot dog or a sandwich, but too much would easily bulldoze any other flavor in its path.
Texture is another issue. Organicville's mustard is on the runny side, which makes it difficult to use effectively. It doesn't hold its shape on food, sliding off the slick surface of a hot dog and bleeding into the bun. While organic ingredients are a selling point for some consumers, they can't make up for a bad taste test. For those seeking a reliable yellow mustard to brighten their meals, keep looking, especially since it is one of the more expensive options on this list.
11. Heinz
As one of the largest producers of processed foods in North America, Heinz is a trusted name in condiments. But quantity does not mean quality. While it's widely available and reasonably priced, Heinz Yellow Mustard misses the mark.
Even though it has the same ingredients as many of the other mustards, the taste of distilled vinegar eclipses the finer, more delicate flavor of mustard seed. Instead of a satisfying burst of earthy mustard flavor buttressed by a gently acidic dash of vinegar, it delivers a one dimensional taste that fails to stand out. For mustard lovers looking for a condiment with depth and character, this might fall short.
The texture, on the other hand, is just fine. When used as a spread, it is thick enough to stay in place and doesn't seep into bread and make it soggy. While Heinz excels in ketchup, their yellow mustard seems to lack the same attention to detail. For those who want a reliable, flavorful mustard to elevate their meals, there are stronger options available. Heinz Yellow Mustard may work in a pinch when you need it, but it's not the first choice for somebody (like myself) who values a well crafted condiment. Mustard may not be a main course, but it shouldn't feel like an afterthought.
10. 365
The recipe for yellow mustard is pretty standard, and is a classic case of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Instead of using distilled white vinegar, as is the custom in yellow mustard recipes, 365 brand organic yellow mustard uses apple cider vinegar. While this might seem like a trivial substitution, it throws the flavor balance of this mustard totally out of whack. Don't get me wrong — I'm a huge fan of apple cider vinegar and I respect the depth and complexity it brings to a huge variety of recipes, but it doesn't belong in yellow mustard.
The distinct fruitiness of apple cider vinegar dominates, leaving little room for mustard's natural flavor to enjoy center stage. The flavor doesn't pair as well with traditional uses like sandwiches, burgers, or hot dogs as a yellow mustard made with comparatively neutral distilled white vinegar. In terms of texture, the mustard performs well. It's smooth, easy to spread, and while the apple cider vinegar makes it less appealing for spreading on a snack, it does make it a strong contender for a salad dressing ingredient. The 365 brand offers a lot of quality organic products, many at reasonable prices. This mustard is a tad more expensive than the average yellow mustard, but not by much.
Generally, I love culinary innovation, and intellectually I appreciate that 365 tried to put a spin on yellow mustard. But I've realized that when it comes to the time-tested taste of yellow mustard, I'm a conservative.
9. Plochman's
Plochman's is a brand with a long and proud history, dating back to 1852, and is one of few brands on this list dedicated only to making mustard. Known for its iconic barrel-shaped bottles, Plochman's has been a staple in kitchens for generations. This dedication to a single condiment raises expectations, making the underwhelming flavor of Plochman's Mild Yellow Mustard all the more disappointing.
The primary issue lies in what's missing. A great yellow mustard offers a balance of earthy mustard seed notes balanced by the sharp tang of vinegar. Plochman's Mild Yellow Mustard, unfortunately, falls flat on both counts. The flavor is subdued to the point of being forgettable, lacking the characteristic zing that makes mustard such a dynamic addition to meals. The subtlety may appeal to those who prefer a very mild condiment, though it doesn't offer much for anyone seeking a classic mustard kick.
Texture-wise, the mustard is smooth and easy to use, with the right consistency for spreading and dipping. It's also a great value — for just a couple bucks you get over a pound of mustard. But still, a more robust flavor profile, emphasizing the natural bite of mustard seeds and the brightness of vinegar could better showcase the brand's impressive legacy.
8. Gulden's
Gulden's has been a trusted name in mustard for over 150 years, earning a lasting reputation in the ever-expanding mustard-verse. The brand is perhaps best known for its spicy brown variety, but its Bold Yellow Mustard is an intriguing attempt to bring the same intensity to a classic condiment. And while it delivers some key aspects, it's just a tad too bitter.
On the positive side, Gulden's Bold Yellow Mustard captures both the earthiness of mustard seeds and the sharp zing of vinegar that are hallmarks of a good mustard. The flavor is complex and distinctive, offering more depth than many other yellow mustards on the market. This makes it a standout choice for those seeking something more adventurous than the standard mild options.
However, the bitterness in this mustard is hard to ignore. It's more pronounced than expected, and it lingers on the palate in a way that's not entirely pleasant. While some bitterness is natural in mustard, the intensity here can make it less appealing. The texture is smooth and consistent, making it easy to spread. For those who enjoy bold, intense flavors, it's worth a try. Others might prefer a mustard with a smoother, more balanced finish.
7. Annie's
Annie's has been a leader in organic products since it was founded in 1989. Known for everything from salad dressings to mac and cheese, Annie's aims to bring the same commitment to quality in its Organic Yellow Mustard. And it almost does.
The mustard achieves a nice balance of flavor, with a subtle earthiness balanced out by a tangy finish. The smooth, creamy texture is firm enough to hold its shape and easy to spread or mix into recipes. Where Annie's Organic Yellow Mustard falls short is in boldness. While the flavor is pleasant and well-rounded, it lacks the punch that mustard lovers often crave. The zing of vinegar and the spice of mustard seeds are present but muted, leaving it feeling a bit underwhelming in more flavorful dishes or alongside stronger condiments.
For those who prefer a milder mustard or value its clean, organic ingredient list, Annie's Organic Yellow Mustard is a dependable choice. But those looking for a robust, standout mustard might find it too subdued. It also lost points for being one of the more expensive mustards on the list, and it's not as widely available as some of the bigger brands.
6. Woodstock
If you're a mustard lover committed to an organic diet, Woodstock is the way to go. The brand has been committed to sustainability and organic products since the 1980s, and its Organic Yellow Mustard stays true to this ethos, offering a well-crafted condiment that showcases quality ingredients.
This mustard delivers just the tangy zip you expect from a classic yellow mustard while maintaining a perfectly intense flavor that ensures it complements a wide variety of dishes. The aftertaste is particularly smooth, leaving none of the harsh, overpowering bitterness found in other mustards.
This commendable condiment is creamy yet perfectly firm, making it easy to spread without being runny and seeping into bread. This consistency makes it perfect as a hot dog topping or a dip for a warm, soft, salty pretzel. If you're looking for a fully organic hot dog experience, the company also offers a relish (a hot dog's best condiment after mustard, of course). This mustard is perfect for consumers looking to support an organic, environmentally conscious brand without sacrificing quality of flavor. And best of all, this product is not significantly more expensive than the average mustard on this list, although it's not as widely available either.
5. Colman's
Colman's Mustard is not for the faint of heart. The brand has been around over 200 years and it makes a single product: mustard. Known for its unmistakable intensity, Colman's has built a reputation as a condiment that delivers a far spicier flavor than the average yellow mustard.
A fiery heat, combined with the earthiness of finely ground mustard seeds, makes it a standout choice for those who enjoy a punchy condiment. Unlike sweeter, tangier American yellow mustards, Colman's adds a sharp, spicy edge to hot dogs, sandwiches, or sausages. It comes in a small jar for a reason: a little bit goes a long way. Colman's also offers a squeeze bottle, but with this product, it's best to take it easy, and using a knife and jar allows you to precisely measure out your mustard.
Its dedication to mustard has kept the brand relevant for centuries. And while you might think a fancy looking European product in a glass jar would make a dent in your wallet, this mustard is surprisingly inexpensive, although it's a bit harder to find than some of the other powerhouse American brands. For those seeking intensity and tradition in a jar, Colman's Mustard is a spicy, satisfying choice.
4. Sir Kensington's
Sir Kensington's is a newer player in the condiment arena. Founded in 2010, it's known for its commitment to crafting sauces with high-quality, non-GMO ingredients. While the brand initially gained fame for its ketchups and mayonnaise, its yellow mustard is another triumph for this up-and-coming condiment company.
This mustard sets itself apart with a hint of sugar, which is unique among the sauces on this list. The subtle sweetness doesn't overpower the tangy, earthy taste of the mustard seeds, but enhances it, creating a well-rounded yellow mustard that tastes more complex than many of its counterparts. Sandwiches, burgers, and soft pretzels are practically begging for a squeeze of this mustard. And the aftertaste doesn't leave that unpleasant, astringent quality left by many yellow mustards.
Sir Kensington's Yellow Mustard has a firm consistency that holds its shape and spreads easily without being runny. While Sir Kensington's is a bit pricier than the competition, it also stands out in terms of quality, so if you're going to splurge on yellow mustard, this is a good place to do it.
3. Mike's Amazing
Mike's Amazing has built a strong reputation for creating premium condiments that emphasize bold flavors and high-quality ingredients. While they make other products like mayonnaise and cooking oil, the brand got its start with yellow mustard and it remains a shining example of its dedication to making quality products.
This mustard strikes a near-perfect balance between the earthy, slightly bitter flavor of mustard seeds and the tangy brightness of vinegar. The combination makes it an excellent companion for everything from sandwiches to bratwurst. Even the lowest quality hot dogs could be brought to life with a squeeze of Mike's Amazing Yellow Mustard. Unlike some mustards that skew too bitter or too acidic, Mike's Amazing Yellow Mustard hits just the right balance, appealing to mustard traditionalists who are looking for a solid, predictable product.
The texture is thick and perfectly spreadable, adhering beautifully to bread, burgers, or hot dogs without dripping or running. While it's priced a bit higher than average, the quality justifies the cost. For those seeking a well-balanced, versatile mustard that pairs gourmet taste with premium texture, Mike's Amazing Yellow Mustard is a fantastic choice worth every penny.
2. Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's has a lot of beloved grocery store items that have a cult following. And while the California based chain is known for its creative and sometimes outlandish culinary concoctions (chocolate hummus, anyone?), it's also a great place to get the staples. Cue Trader Joe's Organic Yellow Mustard.
This pantry staple offers the best of yellow mustard, and it's organic as an added bonus. The flavor strikes a perfect balance — the mildly earthy taste of mustard seed balanced out with just the right amount of zip to enhance a dish without overpowering it. It's not overly acidic, which can sometimes plague yellow mustards, and it finishes with a smooth, satisfying taste. The texture is spot-on as well: creamy yet firm enough to hold its shape on sandwiches or hot dogs without becoming runny.
And while you may be tempted to spend top dollar on a fancier yellow mustard, this one nearly earned the top spot and is still one of the least expensive products on this list. It's proof that a classic done well doesn't need any frills — just great ingredients and a focus on taste. This mustard is a must-have for any kitchen. Trader Joe's proves, once again, that you can have it all.
1. French's
French's Classic Yellow Mustard is the gold standard when it comes to classic American yellow mustard. In fact, the brand helped define the condiment. Since its debut in 1904 at the St. Louis World Fair, French's has become a household name. Over a century later, the name French's remains synonymous with quality yellow mustard.
The flavor is everything you'd want in a yellow mustard — bright, tangy, and just the right amount of sharpness. You can taste the earthiness of mustard seeds enhanced by a bite of vinegar, creating a perfect balance that levels up hot dogs, burgers, pretzels, and whatever else you deem appropriate (the brand is known for its weird mustard products including Skittles and beer).
Thick and spreadable, it's easy to create an iconic yellow squiggle on your hot dog for an Instagram-worthy treat at a cookout or barbecue. French's is also affordable, and is available at a ton of grocery store chains across the country. French's is yellow mustard at its best.
Methodology
The research portion of this mustard tasting began by identifying popular brands commonly found in grocery stores. This list was curated based on brand reputation and availability with the goal of showcasing the country's most popular yellow mustard brands.
The mustards were judged primarily on flavor and texture. For flavor, I evaluated each mustard's balance between the tangy brightness of vinegar and the earthy, slightly bitter notes of ground mustard seeds. The ideal mustard would highlight these elements without leaning too heavily in one direction. In terms of texture, I looked for a smooth, creamy consistency that was firm enough to hold its shape and not too runny.
Price and accessibility were secondary considerations, highlighting which options were not only affordable, but whether that price correlated with quality. Each mustard was tasted on its own and with a plain pretzel to evaluate how it meshed with a neutral substrate.