Yellow Mustard Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

For many people, the color yellow symbolizes joy and happiness, words that happen to describe my feelings when I see a bottle of yellow mustard. Whether you're dipping a soft pretzel or adorning a hot dog with a picture-perfect squiggle of this iconic bright sauce, yellow mustard has a distinct tang that can elevate a simple meal or snack.

Mustard has a special place in my heart, as well as my fridge. I grew up putting this coveted condiment on everything from burgers to pizza, and now that I'm a classy adult, I use it in vinaigrettes and marinades.

While it may not enjoy quite the popularity of ketchup, America's love affair with yellow mustard means that options abound. From artisan jars to budget squeeze bottles, I collected a lineup of yellow mustard brands to taste. Yellow mustard has a mellower flavor profile than brown or Dijon mustards, and should strike a balance between tangy and smooth, with just enough earthy mustard flavor to give a meat or salad dressing a boost without stealing the show. Next time you need yellow mustard, you'll be strutting confidently down the condiment aisle.