The Highest And Lowest Quality Hot Dogs You'll Find At The Grocery Store

Imagine, if you will, that you are hosting a cookout. All the recipes have been selected, grandma is bringing her famous potato salad, Uncle John promises to be more careful around the campfire this year, and it's time to go grocery shopping. When you get to the cured meats refrigerator case, you know you have to select the perfect hot dogs for the occasion. But which hot dogs do you choose?

Looking at all of the options, it might feel overwhelming, to say the least. There are labels you recognize, brands you remember from your childhood, and a whole new option that seems to have appeared out of nowhere. You begin turning over the hot dogs to decide which one makes the most sense for your cookout, only to be left a little mystified by the hot dogs. Don't panic. We have you covered and prepared for your hot dog shopping expedition.

One thing is for sure: Not all hot dogs are created equal. Many franks are far inferior, and a closer look at the ingredients is absolutely necessary. So, we did the hard part for you and combed through the ingredients, pitting the different hot dog brands against one another. From there, we assigned scores to the different hot dogs based on several important categories and determine the highest and lowest hot dogs you can choose at your local grocery store. Hopefully, you'll find the perfect hot dog for your next cookout.