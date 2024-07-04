The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Was The Most Exciting In Years

Whoever thought to marry the Fourth of July celebrations with the world's most high-profile eating competition is a genius, and the 2024 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest was an absolute roller coaster. The competition is divided into a men's and women's division. Claiming her 10th Pink Belt in the women's division was Miki Sudo, who obliterated the competition by eating a record-breaking 51 hot dogs and buns. As for the men's division, Patrick Bertoletti notched his very first Nathan's win of his career with a gut-bursting 58 dogs and buns.

Advertisement

Sudo has won the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest every year since 2014 except for the 2021 competition, which she didn't compete in. The 51 hot dogs that she managed to scarf down this year beats the previous world record of 48.5 hot dogs and buns, which was set by Sudo herself back in 2020. This year, second place went to Mayoi Ebihara, who ate 37 hot dogs, and third place went to Michelle Lesco, who managed 23.5. It was a massive milestone for Sudo today, and for the women's division in general.

The men's division was roiled in controversy this year after the longtime reigning champion Joey Chestnut was banned from the 2024 Nathan's competition, but it's good to see rising stars get their time in the spotlight. Bertoletti is the new reigning champion and has solidified his place on the wall of fame. Second place was given to Geoffrey Esper, who ate 53 hot dogs, and third place went to James Webb at 52 hot dogs.

Advertisement