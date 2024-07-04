The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Was The Most Exciting In Years
Whoever thought to marry the Fourth of July celebrations with the world's most high-profile eating competition is a genius, and the 2024 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest was an absolute roller coaster. The competition is divided into a men's and women's division. Claiming her 10th Pink Belt in the women's division was Miki Sudo, who obliterated the competition by eating a record-breaking 51 hot dogs and buns. As for the men's division, Patrick Bertoletti notched his very first Nathan's win of his career with a gut-bursting 58 dogs and buns.
Sudo has won the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest every year since 2014 except for the 2021 competition, which she didn't compete in. The 51 hot dogs that she managed to scarf down this year beats the previous world record of 48.5 hot dogs and buns, which was set by Sudo herself back in 2020. This year, second place went to Mayoi Ebihara, who ate 37 hot dogs, and third place went to Michelle Lesco, who managed 23.5. It was a massive milestone for Sudo today, and for the women's division in general.
The men's division was roiled in controversy this year after the longtime reigning champion Joey Chestnut was banned from the 2024 Nathan's competition, but it's good to see rising stars get their time in the spotlight. Bertoletti is the new reigning champion and has solidified his place on the wall of fame. Second place was given to Geoffrey Esper, who ate 53 hot dogs, and third place went to James Webb at 52 hot dogs.
This year's competition marked a historic shift in the competitive eating game
Patrick Bertoletti was breaking his own records this year, since his previous best was 55 hot dogs. Joey Chestnut retains the record best at a jaw-dropping 76 hot dogs, but Bertoletti still has a bright future ahead of him to achieve those great, meaty heights. This isn't to throw shade on Bertoletti and his accomplishments, but we're certain that victory would have been all the sweeter had Chestnut been participating and he still managed to take home the grand prize.
There will be an unfortunate asterisk hanging over Bertoletti's victory here given the absence of the longstanding king of the competitive eating contest. All the same, Chestnut has dominated the arena, carrying home the belt 16 total times, so it's good to see some new blood in the mix. For diehard Chestnut fans, definitely don't sleep on the upcoming hot dog eating competition between Joey Chestnut and his rival Takeru Kobayashi, which will be hosted by Netflix and is scheduled to air on September 2, 2024.
Bertoletti is currently ranked number nine in the world by Major League Eating, and it will be interesting to see where this momentous victory takes him. The major upset here is Bertoletti winning the competition against the number two best eater in the world, Geoffrey Esper. Miki Sudo is the top female competitor, currently ranked the number three best eater in the world, and her accomplishment of 51 hot dogs nearly rivals Esper's 53 hot dogs this year – a truly stunning achievement.