Why Culver's Root Beer Tastes Better Than Anything You'll Find At The Store

Culver's has a lot of things going for it. From its high-quality burgers that stand out from other fast food joints to its beloved cheese curds, consumers across the Midwest and beyond swear by the chain for a multitude of reasons. However, one of the underrated highlights of Culver's menu is its signature root beer — a fountain drink that's exclusive to the chain, and is as good as the best root beer brand on the market today. Culver's caffeine-free root beer is well known for producing a lot of foam at the top, making it taste much creamier than its competitors, as a result. Plus, the additional hint of vanilla — which is most notable in the lingering aftertaste — gives this root beer an even more distinguishable flavor.

This uniqueness came as a result of Craig Culver — one of the original co-founders of the Wisconsin-based chain — being a massive fan of root beer, growing up, and developing his very own recipe when the restaurant first opened. While the formula has likely changed in the time since the chain first sold it directly from the barrel in the 1980s, Culver's root beer's distinct flavor and mouthfeel have persisted, making it stand out from the crowd.