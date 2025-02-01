What Sets Culver's Burgers Apart From Other Fast Food Joints
As a proud Midwesterner, few burger joints hold as much weight in my heart and mind as Culver's does. The Wisconsin-founded fast-food chain has expanded vastly in the years since its first location was opened in 1984, with around 900 restaurants in 26 states. Luckily, this means that more and more people get the opportunity to indulge in Culver's legendary ButterBurger, which has found a way to remain distinctive and unique among the countless high-quality burgers available in fast-food restaurants across the United States today.
While you may think it's the butter part of the ButterBurger that separates Culver's from the rest, that's only one aspect of a far more intricate equation. While the butter, which is subtly brushed onto the top bun of the burger, does make a positive difference in how Culver's premier burger tastes, it ultimately comes down to the other ingredients they use that set the midwestern delicacy above the rest.
Culver's ButterBurgers are as fresh as can be
The beauty of Culver's ButterBurger ultimately comes down to how each individual component plays its part magnificently. Looking first at the toppings, a regular ButterBurger comes with pickles, mustard, ketchup, raw onions, and Wisconsin-made American cheese if you want it, while the deluxe version adds lettuce and tomatoes too. While these are all pretty standard elements of any given burger, what Culver's guarantees is that their toppings and ingredients are reliably fresh and high-quality, and the burger isn't cooked until you order it.
However, toppings alone are not what's going to make Culver's way better than In-N-Out in the eyes of many. Instead, where Culver's ButterBurger really shines is the beef patty. The meat used in a ButterBurger patty is a combination of sirloin, chuck, and plate beef that is grilled smash-style, so you get crisp, caramelized patties. The meat is made so well on its own that all that's added is some salt and pepper to complement its flavor. The noticeable freshness and flavors from each of the ButterBurger's ingredients come together to create a delicious, underrated burger that the Midwest can be proud of. And you don't even have to take my word for it; celebrity chefs have also sung its praises, with Andrew Zimmern putting Culver's burger above the rest.