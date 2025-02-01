What Sets Culver's Burgers Apart From Other Fast Food Joints

The beauty of Culver's ButterBurger ultimately comes down to how each individual component plays its part magnificently. Looking first at the toppings, a regular ButterBurger comes with pickles, mustard, ketchup, raw onions, and Wisconsin-made American cheese if you want it, while the deluxe version adds lettuce and tomatoes too. While these are all pretty standard elements of any given burger, what Culver's guarantees is that their toppings and ingredients are reliably fresh and high-quality, and the burger isn't cooked until you order it.

However, toppings alone are not what's going to make Culver's way better than In-N-Out in the eyes of many. Instead, where Culver's ButterBurger really shines is the beef patty. The meat used in a ButterBurger patty is a combination of sirloin, chuck, and plate beef that is grilled smash-style, so you get crisp, caramelized patties. The meat is made so well on its own that all that's added is some salt and pepper to complement its flavor. The noticeable freshness and flavors from each of the ButterBurger's ingredients come together to create a delicious, underrated burger that the Midwest can be proud of. And you don't even have to take my word for it; celebrity chefs have also sung its praises, with Andrew Zimmern putting Culver's burger above the rest.