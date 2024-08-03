Fast Food Chains That Serve The Highest And Lowest Quality Burgers

The hamburger-and-fries model is one of the most enduringly beloved and omnipresent styles of fast food. Dozens of massive chains have made fortunes by giving people what they want — a fried or grilled beef patty (or two, or three), stuck between a bouncy bun and topped with cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and such. But across the board, a hamburger is always going to be pretty much the same thing. In the highly competitive burger world, chains have to do whatever it takes to make their take on the classic sandwich stand out from and rise above the others. Many focus on providing customers with an excellent, flavorful patty.

What makes a premium, superior fast food beef slab? It may come from a higher grade of cattle, processed with as little extra chemical help and fillers as possible — and maybe even a quality guarantee from a regulatory agency. What makes a terrible hamburger patty? Not paying much mind to any of those factors, to just get the burgers to its thousands of outlets as quickly and efficiently as possible.

With all that to consider, here's a look at the biggest, most famous, and most popular fast food chains, and which ones use demonstrably excellent beef, and which ones utilize the second-tier stuff or worse.