The Fast Food Burger That Andrew Zimmern Puts Above The Rest

TV show host and celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern is no slouch when it comes to good food. Although he may have staked his claim on adventurous stuff through his stint as the host of "Bizarre Foods" (where he got very familiar with unusual types of meat), most of his cooking now involves way less exotic game. It should come to you as no surprise that Zimmern has a strong opinion on fast food, however. For example, he absolutely hated the McRib when he tried it last year (I respectfully butt heads with his opinion, the McRib frickin' rules).

But there is, in fact, one fast food joint he absolutely admires: Culver's. He's been saying it for years. He revealed that information on an episode of talk show "Hot Ones" in 2022. He starts at the 19-minute mark and goes on for three whole impassioned minutes about how Culver's is his favorite fast food burger place (seriously, it's kind of incredible). Frankly, I agree, and historically always have.

Zimmern says about Culver's burger, "It's all fresh. Tomatoes come in there and they are cut by someone. Lettuce comes in there whole and it is cut by someone. It's a smash patty of decent beef that comes on a buttered bun." He's since become a Culver's partner, appearing in advertisements for the brand; so I'm guessing the feeling's become mutual.