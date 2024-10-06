The Korean Snack That Andrew Zimmern Can't Get Enough Of

Despite how odd peanut and squid balls may seem to Westerners, they're far from the only seafood-inspired snack in Korea. As one of the top consumers of seafood worldwide, it's no surprise seafood flavors are a staple in many of the country's snack foods. Zimmern actually has another favorite you might want to add to your list: Seasoned dried squid legs. These chewy, salty snacks are a hit in Korea, and Zimmern prefers them with the suction cups still attached — supposedly a marker of high quality. Mildly seasoned with a flavor blend of soy and salt, they offer a satisfying umami punch.

A long-standing Korean favorite, Nongshim's Shrimp-Flavored Crackers have been around since 1971. Shaped like french fries and baked, not fried, they're deliver the flavor of real ground shrimp in a crunchy, snackable form. These crackers are a common sight in Korea, available in original and spicy varieties, much like how Doritos are everywhere in the U.S. (where do you stand in the nacho cheese vs. cool ranch debate?)

If shrimp isn't your thing, maybe check out Paldo Crab Chips. Those who have sampled them describe the light, airy texture as similar to a high-quality cheese puff, but with flavors reminiscent of kimchi, tofu, and seaweed. The next time you're craving a snack, why not give these Korean finds a try? You might be surprised to discover your next favorite snack comes from the sea!