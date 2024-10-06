The Korean Snack That Andrew Zimmern Can't Get Enough Of
If you're a fan of peanut M&M's, boy does Andrew Zimmern have a snack recommendation for you. The celebrity chef and restaurateur has traveled the globe tasting the finest cuisine, so when he says a snack is good, you listen. One of his favorite Korean finds? Brace yourself — peanut and squid balls. These crunchy bites have a whole peanut on the inside, mixed with peanut butter and cuttlefish — essentially a squid-like sea creature known for its mild, sweet flavor — all wrapped up in a crispy, cracker coating. Many reviewers rave about how delicious these are, noting that the strong peanut flavor overshadows the fish, so there's no need to fear the squid.
How did Zimmern discover this unique snack? He has a habit of asking locals for recommendations when he shops at international grocery stores, relying on their expertise to guide him to the best bites. So, if both the locals and Zimmern love Korean Orion Peanut & Squid Balls, they might be worth a try. Before you go booking a flight to Korea, these snacks are available online through Amazon. Your holiday travel snack lineup just got a serious upgrade — be ready to share with the family!
Seafood flavors are common in Korean snacks
Despite how odd peanut and squid balls may seem to Westerners, they're far from the only seafood-inspired snack in Korea. As one of the top consumers of seafood worldwide, it's no surprise seafood flavors are a staple in many of the country's snack foods. Zimmern actually has another favorite you might want to add to your list: Seasoned dried squid legs. These chewy, salty snacks are a hit in Korea, and Zimmern prefers them with the suction cups still attached — supposedly a marker of high quality. Mildly seasoned with a flavor blend of soy and salt, they offer a satisfying umami punch.
A long-standing Korean favorite, Nongshim's Shrimp-Flavored Crackers have been around since 1971. Shaped like french fries and baked, not fried, they're deliver the flavor of real ground shrimp in a crunchy, snackable form. These crackers are a common sight in Korea, available in original and spicy varieties, much like how Doritos are everywhere in the U.S. (where do you stand in the nacho cheese vs. cool ranch debate?)
If shrimp isn't your thing, maybe check out Paldo Crab Chips. Those who have sampled them describe the light, airy texture as similar to a high-quality cheese puff, but with flavors reminiscent of kimchi, tofu, and seaweed. The next time you're craving a snack, why not give these Korean finds a try? You might be surprised to discover your next favorite snack comes from the sea!