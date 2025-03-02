Why You Should Never Add Mix-Ins To Burger Patties

When you're early into learning the craft of making good burgers, you might be interested in making special patties featuring mixed-in ingredients like onions, cheese, eggs, or breadcrumbs. However, that may not always be the best course of action. One of the biggest mistakes to avoid while making burgers is to over-complicate things, so some people believe it's better to keep things simple. That means just using beef, salt, and pepper in your homemade patties.

Christie Vanover (girlscangrill), the head cook and award-winning competitive pitmaster for Team Girls Can Grill, corroborated the stance that simplicity is key when The Takeout grilled her on how she felt about mix-ins for burger patties. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Grand Champion of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl" Season 4 doesn't think any mix-ins at all are necessary to make a great burger.

"Personally, I don't add anything to my beef patties except for seasoning," Vanover told us. "If you start adding ingredients like onions and cheese, you're creating a burger that is more like meatloaf." And while there's nothing wrong with a hearty meatloaf boosted by extra ingredients, a burger is quite different in terms of taste and texture.