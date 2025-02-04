12 Mistakes Experts See Home Cooks Make When It Comes To Burgers

Who doesn't love a good burger? Whether you prefer a succulent smash burger; a thick, loaded burger piled high with toppings; a burger stuffed with cheese, bacon, and other accoutrements; or just a greasy burger from your local fast-food joint, a good burger — particularly served alongside the requisite fries — is difficult to pass up. That said, making a good burger is certainly more difficult than eating one. Even if you're not getting into the fine details of mixing your own ground meat blend or stuffing patties with cheese and jalapenos, even if you purchased frozen patties from the grocery store freezer aisle, there are pitfalls aplenty at every step in the process.

Luckily, though, there are experts in the burger and beef biz who are here to help. The Takeout spoke with Jennifer Borchardt, culinary content director at Pre Brands, which specializes in grass-fed and finished beef, and Chef James Taylor of Miami's The Joyce and The Window at The Joyce, the latter of which serves up burgers worthy of the chef's Michelin-starred background, to get their top tips for home cooks. These are the top mistakes they said you need to avoid when cooking burgers at home, no matter your chosen cooking method.