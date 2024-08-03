How Many Patties Can You Shape Out Of A Pound Of Hamburger?

While the quarter-pound rule can help you plan a burger bash in advance, say you're about to make dinner, but then some friends stop over for an unexpected chat and you want to invite them to stay for the meal. If they say yes, but you only have a pound of ground beef to feed your family of four, what do you do? Here's an idea: Make sliders, a la White Castle, instead of larger hamburgers. You'll need miniature slider rolls, but this trick can stretch that pound of ground beef into up to 12 mini-burgers. With the addition of toppings (layered in the correct order, of course), plus a few sides to go along with your sliders, you've got a filling meal — and you didn't have to rush out to buy extra pounds of beef to pull it off.

If you've only got regular-sized buns, try making thin and crispy smash burgers, which obviously use less beef per patty than a standard thick burger. In a pinch, you can also add fillers to your ground beef, some of which can actually help bind the meat together so your burgers don't break apart on the skillet or the grill. Try adding breadcrumbs and an egg before mixing and rolling out your patties, or make this cheeseburger bulked up with mushrooms (it even has one-third less fat).