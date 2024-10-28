The Blend Of Beef That Makes Up Gordon Ramsay's 'Perfect' Burger

We all have this vision of the perfect burger, which often includes a thick beef patty in all of its juicy and tender glory. Nailing this delicious patty will mean stepping outside of your comfort zone. In other words: Don't just settle for one type of beef when choosing your burger mix.

Gordon Ramsay swears by this philosophy as his perfect burger combines ground chuck, lean beef, and brisket. Each of these meats has distinct qualities: chuck is known for its rich flavor and marbling, lean beef like sirloin is hearty and tender, and brisket's high fat content prevents it from drying out. This ground meat trio creates a succulent and appetizing burger that's a staple at Ramsay's restaurant at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

However, it's easy to recreate and worth it, as the savory aroma from these burgers grilling might entice your neighbors to stop by for dinner. Take it from Ramsay, who shared with Good Morning America in 2019, "That is why I have one of the busiest households anywhere in America."