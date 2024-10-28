The Blend Of Beef That Makes Up Gordon Ramsay's 'Perfect' Burger
We all have this vision of the perfect burger, which often includes a thick beef patty in all of its juicy and tender glory. Nailing this delicious patty will mean stepping outside of your comfort zone. In other words: Don't just settle for one type of beef when choosing your burger mix.
Gordon Ramsay swears by this philosophy as his perfect burger combines ground chuck, lean beef, and brisket. Each of these meats has distinct qualities: chuck is known for its rich flavor and marbling, lean beef like sirloin is hearty and tender, and brisket's high fat content prevents it from drying out. This ground meat trio creates a succulent and appetizing burger that's a staple at Ramsay's restaurant at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.
However, it's easy to recreate and worth it, as the savory aroma from these burgers grilling might entice your neighbors to stop by for dinner. Take it from Ramsay, who shared with Good Morning America in 2019, "That is why I have one of the busiest households anywhere in America."
Here's how Ramsay turns the beef blend into burger patties
Preparing these burgers starts with visiting your butcher so they can grind the meats into a blend. A good rule of thumb is to ask for a pound of burger meat for every four patties. You can add this meat to a bowl and season as you'd like. Use salt and pepper to keep things simple, or get creative with seasonings like red pepper flakes, garlic powder, or paprika for a flavor kick.
One ingredient you don't want to forget is an egg, which Ramsay told GMA is key for binding the meat together. He also lets the shaped patties chill in the fridge to prevent them from falling apart on the grill. The burgers should be refrigerated for at least 30 minutes to set properly. With this in mind, you're ready to grill up mouthwatering burgers that are also Michelin-starred chef-approved! Check out more of his tips for cooking burgers in the tutorial below.
