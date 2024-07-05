The Hack For Perfectly Moist Grilled Burgers Is Hidden In Your Freezer

It happens to the best of us: We get to yapping at the neighborhood barbecue and totally overcook the burgers. Everyone piles on the condiments — perhaps a little Heinz 57 sauce and some lettuce will do the trick — but you know you ruined the cookout.

You can help yourself avoid this fate with a hack straight from celebrity chef (and "MasterChef" judge) Graham Elliot. As he told Fox News, taking a small ice cube from your freezer and putting it in the center of the burgers before grilling them keeps the center moist and prevents them from drying out.

You can do it one of two ways: one method is to roll your ground beef into a ball, press a small ice cube in the middle, and then work the meat around the cube, gradually flattening the beef into a patty. In this instance, the ice cube is totally encased by the meat.

Or, before transporting the beef patties out to the grill, you can simply press cubes into the top of each burger and then let them melt into the meat as they cook. Note that this method isn't great for smash burgers; rather, use the ice cube hack with plump, thick burgers

