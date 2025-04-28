The Biggest Mistake Beginners Make With Sourdough Bread

The reason sourdough tastes different compared with other breads is all to do with the fermented starter used to make it. It's also one of the things that can be especially daunting for beginner bakers. To find out what can go wrong, and learn how to prevent the most common mistakes, we sought some expert advice from Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home."

To make a sourdough starter from scratch, you need to mix equal amounts of flour and water and allow the mixture to ferment with the wild yeast it picks up during the process. But since it's a living culture, it needs regular feeding with more flour and water to thrive. The biggest error beginners make with their starters is being inconsistent, according to Myhrvold. "From a microbiology standpoint, if you don't maintain consistency on all levels, a starter's exact composition is likely to be different from week to week, or even from day to day," he explained.

To keep your sourdough starter healthy, you need to focus on three key elements — "availability of nutrients, acidity, and temperature," said Myhrvold. This means feeding your starter at the same time every day. "In our tests, this was the single biggest factor that affected its quality and the quality of the bread made with it," he said.