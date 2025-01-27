What It Means When Your Sourdough Starter Is 'Ripe'

During the pandemic, it was hard not to pick up a hobby to make the time move faster. Some chose running, others tried whipped coffee, but many found sourdough starters helped with hard times — and were delicious. Precision is helpful when it comes to sourdough starters, but it takes practice and a keen eye to find when the sourdough is ripe. In other words, when the sourdough starter has fermented long enough and is active enough for baking.

When a starter is ripe, it has reached the height of its yeast and bacteria curve. In other words, the yeast and bacteria count increases as they become more active and closer to being ripe. A ripe sourdough starter will have bubbles on the sides as well as the top. The mixture will loosen from the container it is in, the starter will have slightly risen, and there will be a sour smell.

However, there are different types of starters. You will observe bubbles if you have a liquid starter (or a one-to-one ratio of water to flour). When mixed, it is both slack against the jar and easily deconstructed. A stiff starter (or a starter with more flour than water) will have a top that caves in slightly and decreases in size. However, once mixed and placed into a jar or container, it should rise in the shape of a dome. Another key way to recognize if a stiff starter is ripe is the texture on the top of the starter. It should have slight cracks and a sour aroma. Once the starter has become ripe, you can add it to the dough, shape your loaf, and let it set in the fridge one last time; then, after about 12 hours, your sourdough is ready to be baked.