Why Does Sourdough Taste Different From Other Breads?
We all know sourdough for its unmistakable sour flavor, which is unique to that style of bread; a nice, plain white bread just doesn't pack as much of a tang. What makes sourdough unique is that it's leavened using a naturally fermented starter, which contains a mixture of bacteria and yeast – no instant dried yeast granules required.
That sourness is due to the acetic acid created by the starter during the fermentation process. The longer your bread dough ferments, the stronger the flavor will be (though you can overdo this). How often the starter is fed (given fresh water and flour) and the ratio of flour and water also have an effect on sourness.
Because starters are created from naturally occurring yeasts in the environment, breads created from different starters can end up with a noticeable difference in flavor. But the end result of a crackly and chewy loaf with a springy, airy, and tart interior can't really be beat. A thick slice makes for a perfect vehicle for sandwiches and toast, or it is just plain delicious eaten by itself with a little bit of salted butter.
Homemade sourdough only takes four ingredients
You don't even need to buy a starter; all it takes is flour, water, salt, and some form of yeast, which occurs naturally in the environment, though some starter recipes use commercial yeast. You also need some time to get your own starter going — it takes about a week or so.
You then combine the starter with more flour, water, and salt to make the bread dough. Time is also an important component here because your loaf needs to proof as well. Some techniques call for resting your dough in your fridge overnight in a method called cold fermentation, while others simply instruct you to let the dough rise at room temperature.
No matter which methods you use, making homemade sourdough bread is something I do recommend everyone try at least once because the process teaches you patience. Plus, you'll realize that homemade bread really is worth the effort once you get the process down pat. To make things even easier, you can actually ask a friend for a bit of their own sourdough starter so you don't spend the time making your own. And even if your loaf isn't perfect, you'll have one that tastes infinitely better than a supermarket-made version. Your home will smell incredible as you bite into that tangy and sour slice. Should you have a few dry slices left, we recommend you try turning stale sourdough into French toast, which is even more motivation for you to get kneading.