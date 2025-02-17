Why Does Sourdough Taste Different From Other Breads?

We all know sourdough for its unmistakable sour flavor, which is unique to that style of bread; a nice, plain white bread just doesn't pack as much of a tang. What makes sourdough unique is that it's leavened using a naturally fermented starter, which contains a mixture of bacteria and yeast – no instant dried yeast granules required.

That sourness is due to the acetic acid created by the starter during the fermentation process. The longer your bread dough ferments, the stronger the flavor will be (though you can overdo this). How often the starter is fed (given fresh water and flour) and the ratio of flour and water also have an effect on sourness.

Because starters are created from naturally occurring yeasts in the environment, breads created from different starters can end up with a noticeable difference in flavor. But the end result of a crackly and chewy loaf with a springy, airy, and tart interior can't really be beat. A thick slice makes for a perfect vehicle for sandwiches and toast, or it is just plain delicious eaten by itself with a little bit of salted butter.