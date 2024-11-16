Before You Toss Your Stale Sourdough, Make Some French Toast
Nobody enjoys stale sourdough bread, but everyone loves French toast: crispy, golden brown, and soaked in sweet, flavorful batter. You've likely heard of transforming leftover bread into something so delicious you'd never guess it started as leftovers, like turning hot dog buns into French toast. The same goes for your stale sourdough. Don't toss it out; just hold onto it for a complete, tasty makeover!
Originally created as a smart solution to use up stale bread, French toast pairs perfectly with stale sourdough. In French, French toast is called "pain perdu," meaning "lost bread," because it brings new life to stale bread that would otherwise be discarded. In medieval Europe, French toast was known as "poor knight's pudding" for its simplicity and heartiness. Sourdough's sturdy texture not only holds up well when soaked in that rich, flavorful French toast batter, but its natural tanginess also adds a unique complexity and depth to the dish, transforming it into a delightful and satisfying sweet treat. In this way, your stale sourdough truly honors French toast's origins as a dish meant to rescue bread from going to waste.
Here are some ways to get creative with your stale sourdough French toast
With so many creative ways to reinvent stale sourdough into delicious French toast, you'll be glad you didn't throw it away, and you'll hardly remember it was ever meant to be discarded once you bite into that soft, tender toast!
You can never go wrong with classic French toast made from sourdough. Just whisk together some full-fat milk, eggs, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and granulated sugar, then soak your stale bread in the batter. Be sure to let each side of the bread soak for a good 3 minutes to absorb all that flavorful goodness. Butter is always the go-to for frying, giving your toast a perfect golden-brown sear. You can start on medium-high heat to get a nice caramelization, then lower it to medium-low to finish cooking after flipping. Looking for a smaller, guilt-free treat? Try making French toast sticks with your stale sourdough for a sweet, toasty snack!
It gets even better when you bake a French toast casserole to share. Stale sourdough is perfect for this dish, whether served for breakfast or as a dessert. The bread's unique fermented tang balances the sweetness of the casserole, making it irresistibly hard to stop at just one bite! If you want to get more adventurous, whip up a sourdough French toast grilled cheese to satisfy those anytime cravings. The best part? Sourdough is a healthier option than most breads, so you can indulge in this ultimate comfort food with a little less guilt!