Before You Toss Your Stale Sourdough, Make Some French Toast

With so many creative ways to reinvent stale sourdough into delicious French toast, you'll be glad you didn't throw it away, and you'll hardly remember it was ever meant to be discarded once you bite into that soft, tender toast!

You can never go wrong with classic French toast made from sourdough. Just whisk together some full-fat milk, eggs, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and granulated sugar, then soak your stale bread in the batter. Be sure to let each side of the bread soak for a good 3 minutes to absorb all that flavorful goodness. Butter is always the go-to for frying, giving your toast a perfect golden-brown sear. You can start on medium-high heat to get a nice caramelization, then lower it to medium-low to finish cooking after flipping. Looking for a smaller, guilt-free treat? Try making French toast sticks with your stale sourdough for a sweet, toasty snack!

It gets even better when you bake a French toast casserole to share. Stale sourdough is perfect for this dish, whether served for breakfast or as a dessert. The bread's unique fermented tang balances the sweetness of the casserole, making it irresistibly hard to stop at just one bite! If you want to get more adventurous, whip up a sourdough French toast grilled cheese to satisfy those anytime cravings. The best part? Sourdough is a healthier option than most breads, so you can indulge in this ultimate comfort food with a little less guilt!