French Toast Is The Sweet Way To Use All Those Leftover Hot Dog Buns

One of the enduring mysteries in the food world is: "Why do hot dogs come in packages of 10 and hot dog buns in packages of eight?" There's actually an answer: There are 10 standard-sized dogs to a pound, whereas buns are baked eight to a pan, but the consequence is that you need two packages of buns to get through a single package of hot dogs, thus leaving you with half a dozen leftover buns. Are you going to buy more hot dogs and start the vicious cycle all over again, hoping you'll eventually catch up? Sure, that'll work since you'll break even once you hit 40 of each, but if you're getting sick of eating hot dogs night after night, here's a different idea: Use those leftover buns to make French toast instead.

What kind of French toast can be made with hot dog buns? Just about any kind, since hot dog buns are bread, after all. Split them in half and flatten them a bit to use in traditional French toast, or cut them in chunks and toss them into a French toast casserole. You can also try leaving them intact to make super-sized French toast sticks.