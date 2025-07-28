If You're Not Baking Your Mac And Cheese, You're Seriously Missing Out

If you've only ever made stovetop mac and cheese, rest assured that the baked kind isn't much more difficult. It's practically the same process, but with one extra step: the baking, of course. It begins with cooking and draining the pasta, although River Robinson advises stopping the cooking slightly before the pasta hits al dente since it'll continue to soften in the oven. He also rinses it afterwards, explaining: "I normally never, ever rinse my pasta but when I make baked mac and cheese, I do. This helps you to control the texture of your pasta, and it won't get mushy as it bakes. It also removes that extra starch that makes the pasta stay stuck to itself."

Once the pasta is drained and rinsed, Robinson tosses it with a little olive oil to minimize sticking, and starts the cheese sauce. "Making a mornay sauce is just perfect for baked mac and cheese," he told us. "Mornay is a béchamel, but adding cheese." (Béchamel is one of the five mother sauces of classic French cooking.) His preference is to use one hard cheese (e.g., parmesan) and one soft or semi-soft cheese (like Swiss or cheddar). He also cautioned, "Make sure you cook the flour taste out of your mornay sauce, or it will taste chalky."

Once the sauce is finished, Robinson mixes half of it with the cooked pasta, then puts the pasta in a baking pan and pours in the rest of the sauce. He generally makes macaroni and cheese the day before he cooks it, although he waits until right before baking to add any toppings.