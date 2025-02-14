What To Know About The 5 Mother Sauces Of French Cooking

In French cooking — and therefore, due to the influence of French cuisine, in culinary schools the world over — there is a concept of five mother sauces. Although the idea was first formed by the French chef Marie-Antoine Carême in the early 19th century (with four sauces), they weren't fully established as a standard until culinary pioneer Auguste Escoffier wrote about them a century later. The idea is that there are five main "mother" sauces, and countless other "daughter" sauces which are descended from those five.

Exactly which sauces are mother sauces, and which are daughter sauces, depends on who you ask and when you ask them. According to pâtissier Jules Gouffé in the 1860s, a peppery sauce called poivrade was one of the mother sauces; in the French edition of Escoffier's cookbook, mayonnaise was a mother sauce.

Today, there are five standardized mother sauces: béchamel, velouté, Espagnole, hollandaise, and tomato. All of them, except for hollandaise, are thickened with a roux which is made with cooked fat and flour. And each of the five sauces in turn can be used as the basis for creating a wide variety of other sauces.