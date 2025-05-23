Review: Taco Bell Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce Makes Good Nuggets Better

Taking a look at the ingredients of this new sauce, it's fascinating to see how the two components come together. Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce is primarily composed of water, and after that, sugar. Corn syrup follows, before a bit of vinegar and chipotle purée provide some bite. After those initial ingredients, you get into the honey aspect, with both honey and Mike's Hot Honey included in the sauce. The mixture also includes items like lime juice, chili powder, and paprika, along with the usual preservatives.

Sugar is the item that stood out to me, being one of the primary elements included among the ingredients. I would have imagined that honey would have provided the majority of the sweetness, but it seems that sugar is there as a necessary addition to help balance the flavor.

Looking at the ingredients for Taco Bell's regular Diablo Sauce, and comparing them to those in Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce, it's clear that the sauce's makeup isn't simply a combination of hot honey and Diablo Sauce. The original Diablo sauce uses some sugar, but it's not a primary ingredient, while Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce leans into the sweet. The Diablo Sauce ingredients list begins with a tomato purée, but the hot honey collab sauce features a chipotle purée, which includes tomato paste as one element. This chipotle purée certainly lends a smoky element to the sauce.