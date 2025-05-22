This New Sauce Collab Is Bringing Some Sweet Heat To Taco Bell

Every other fast food chain offering chicken nuggets with various sauce combos can kindly step aside because Taco Bell has achieved perfection with its latest flavor collaboration. Fans of Taco Bell's Diablo sauce and Mike's Hot Honey can now experience Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce for a limited time at the fast food giant. It's true, Mike's Hot Honey is everywhere now, but that's far from a problem. The dip combines the sweet and spicy deliciousness of Mike's Hot Honey and the smoky, citrus kick from Diablo sauce to introduce a flavor combo that Taco Bell lovers will want to drizzle on everything.

Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce was created as a pairing for Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets and joins the original trio of dipping sauces: Bell Sauce, Jalapeño Honey Mustard, and Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce. Taco Bell initially released its chicken nuggets in 2024 and brought them back in 2025. This latest partnership serves as even more evidence of the franchise thinking outside the bun to give chicken a permanent spot on the menu.