This New Sauce Collab Is Bringing Some Sweet Heat To Taco Bell
Every other fast food chain offering chicken nuggets with various sauce combos can kindly step aside because Taco Bell has achieved perfection with its latest flavor collaboration. Fans of Taco Bell's Diablo sauce and Mike's Hot Honey can now experience Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce for a limited time at the fast food giant. It's true, Mike's Hot Honey is everywhere now, but that's far from a problem. The dip combines the sweet and spicy deliciousness of Mike's Hot Honey and the smoky, citrus kick from Diablo sauce to introduce a flavor combo that Taco Bell lovers will want to drizzle on everything.
Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce was created as a pairing for Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets and joins the original trio of dipping sauces: Bell Sauce, Jalapeño Honey Mustard, and Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce. Taco Bell initially released its chicken nuggets in 2024 and brought them back in 2025. This latest partnership serves as even more evidence of the franchise thinking outside the bun to give chicken a permanent spot on the menu.
Taco Bell is no stranger to menu change-ups
Taco Bell isn't shy when it comes to changing up its menu to excite hungry restaurant-goers. The food options vary depending on whether you order in person, on the app, or dare to go for something off Taco Bell's secret menu. However, the chain makes sure there's something for everyone with special releases like the Decades Menu rebooting old favs, and the app-exclusive Veggie Meal For 2 deal.
Creating the perfect dipping sauce for chicken nuggets is yet another high-profile brand partnership for Mike's Hot Honey, which has partnered with other food brands like Dunkin', Mod Pizza, and California Pizza Kitchen. After introducing breadcrumb-and-tortilla-chip-breaded Crispy Chicken Nuggets to the menu in 2024, consumer demand left Taco Bell little choice than to make it a permanent menu item. So, if the creation of Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce gets any traction with fans, there's hope that Taco Bell may decide to make it a staple among the current sauce lineup. In the meantime, dip a nugg into that Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce while you can.