Taco Bell's Decades Menu Brings Back Old Faves, And We Ranked Them

When I ask my friends about which discontinued items they miss most, the Meximelt often comes up. This is why I can just feel that some of you are going to hate me for putting the Meximelt, which is made with seasoned beef, shredded three-cheese blend, and pico de gallo in a soft taco tortilla, in third place ($2.99 at my location). It was removed from the menu in 2019, and for whatever reason, it was never something I ordered back in the day, so I have no personal attachment to it.

It's fine, I guess? Don't get me wrong, it's definitely more flavorful than the Tostada thanks to the seasoned beef, but come on, everyone — it's only three ingredients. Part of the nostalgia I think comes from the fact that it was always one of the cheaper items on Taco Bell's menu, and people could basically scrounge together some couch change in order to get one. I do appreciate the fact that it has pico de gallo on it as opposed to plain tomatoes, because that gives the whole thing an extra bit of flavor. But all things considered, this thing's pretty small, and at $2.99 without any bells and whistles, I'm inclined to think the Meximelt is overpriced.