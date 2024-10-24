Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Your (& Your Grandma's) Favorite Menu Items
After dipping its toes in the water in August with a test roll-out of five fan-favorite menu items to a limited audience of just three California locations, Taco Bell is making a splash and taking its Decades Menu national. According to a Taco Bell press release, starting October 31, Taco Bell will begin serving up its Tostada from the 1960s, Green Sauce Burrito from the 1970s, Meximelt from the 1980s, and Gordita Supreme from the 1990s, with the 2000s Caramel Apple Empanada to follow on November 21.
Even better? All of these Decades Menu items will cost less than $3 (it's enough to make you think you've time-traveled). Additionally, the chain will be releasing limited-edition merch in the form of Decades hoodies and cups two days before the throwback menu drops. The merch will be available in the Taco Bell app starting at 2 p.m. PST on 10/29. Even with all the chatter about Taco Bell in 2023, 2024 is shaping up to be bigger and better.
Breaking down the Decades Menu
The Decades Menu starts off strong with the Tostada from the 60s — according to the press release, this is actually one of the original menu items from when the chain first opened, with a tostada shell base, and layers of refried beans, sauce, lettuce, and cheese, all for just $2.19. Then you can get groovy with the 1970s offering, the Green Sauce Burrito, which features refried beans, onions, and shredded cheddar, all blanketed with the titular green chili sauce, selling for $2.49.
Then you'll want to form your own Meximelt-toting brat pack for the 1980s. This menu item, which had a long initial run run (from 1988 to 2018), makes its return to the sound of synth music (and to the tune of $2.99 each). Or grab a '90s Gordita Supreme and let the soft outer shell filled with Taco Bell's infamous seasoned beef, lettuce, sour cream, and three cheeses carry you off to the land of Beanie Babies and Tamagotchis (for just 10 cents more than its original price of $2.89). Finally, fans have been begging Taco Bell to bring back the Caramel Apple Empanada (after it released the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada for a limited time), and the chain listened; it will be offering up the sweet Mexican-inspired hand pie for $2.99.