Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Your (& Your Grandma's) Favorite Menu Items

After dipping its toes in the water in August with a test roll-out of five fan-favorite menu items to a limited audience of just three California locations, Taco Bell is making a splash and taking its Decades Menu national. According to a Taco Bell press release, starting October 31, Taco Bell will begin serving up its Tostada from the 1960s, Green Sauce Burrito from the 1970s, Meximelt from the 1980s, and Gordita Supreme from the 1990s, with the 2000s Caramel Apple Empanada to follow on November 21.

Even better? All of these Decades Menu items will cost less than $3 (it's enough to make you think you've time-traveled). Additionally, the chain will be releasing limited-edition merch in the form of Decades hoodies and cups two days before the throwback menu drops. The merch will be available in the Taco Bell app starting at 2 p.m. PST on 10/29. Even with all the chatter about Taco Bell in 2023, 2024 is shaping up to be bigger and better.