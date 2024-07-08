Here's What Is Really In Taco Bell's Infamous Beef

In 2011 an Alabama law firm brought a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that the fast food chain inappropriately labeled its meat as "seasoned ground beef" when it only contained 36% beef (the lawsuit was eventually withdrawn).

Advertisement

However, that year saw Taco Bell spend $3 million on a TV advertising campaign to debunk, once and for all, the rumors about its meat. Part of that campaign included an explainer on its website (that has since been replaced with other text) that detailed what the other 12% of the ground beef consisted of: spices and binders.

The binders especially, Taco Bell realized, might still scare some people, so in 2014 it acknowledged the strangeness of the names, but reassured consumers that they were all FDA-approved. It even went through them to describe the purpose of each one. One example is maltodextrin, which sounds a little off-putting, but is just a form of sugar.

It's also worth noting that the recipe for Taco Bell's seasoned beef has changed since all this went down in 2011 and 2014. For example, it no longer contains wheat and soy — only soy. Taco Bell hasn't addressed these changes in a public statement, so there is no saying for sure whether the 88% beef/12% spices and binders ratio still holds up.

Advertisement