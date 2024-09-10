Is There Really A Difference Between Pico De Gallo And Salsa?

When choosing between pico de gallo and salsa, think of pico as more of a topping and salsa as more of a dip or sauce. Pico de gallo is great for lighter dishes like tacos or grilled meats, with its raw, chunky texture providing a fresh, tasty flavor. Keep in mind, it's best made the same day you're going to eat it, as pico typically only lasts three days in the fridge — but who are we kidding, it's usually gone long before that.

Salsa, with its smoother consistency, works well as a dip or sauce for tortilla chips or heartier meals like enchiladas or burritos. Salsa's versatile texture and deeper flavor (especially if roasted) add complexity to heavier dishes. If you're looking for something that lasts, jarred salsa (we taste-tested the best ones) keeps in the fridge for two to four weeks, making it more convenient for leftovers or meal prep.

So, when you're deciding what to bring to the party, just ask yourself — fresh and crunchy or long-lasting with complex flavors? Or better yet, go big and bring both.