Taco Bell Secret Menu Items You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

There's more than one way to find success in the crowded and lucrative fast food marketplace. Some restaurant chains keep it simple, offering a limited menu of items on which it can focus and perfect. Others present an ever broadening, always changing menu, enticing customers with new things to try. Taco Bell solidly falls into the latter category. Once a fast food pioneer that helped popularize Americanized Mexican food across the United States and beyond, Taco Bell has long since moved past tacos, burritos, and refried beans. So many menu items have come and gone, but they've always carried a particular Taco Bell flavor, because those entrées and sides have all been made, more or less, out of the same small list of ingredients. Taco Bell's cooks are very skilled at rearranging the same foods — seasoned beef, steak, beans, rice, cheese, a bunch of sauces and condiments — in varying volumes and coming up with populist culinary magic.

This makes Taco Bell's menu very easy to hack. Offering customization across the menu board, customers can act like the company has, and use those few ingredients as tools and use the listed fare as suggestions and play around all they like. There are just so many little-known foods available at Taco Bell, if one knows exactly how to order them. Here are some of the all-time greatest, tastiest, and most novel Taco Bell secret favorites.