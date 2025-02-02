Discontinued Taco Bell Menu Items That Are Unlikely To Return

If we hold one grudge against Taco Bell, it's for removing the Enchirito from its permanent menu. This magical concoction was a cross between an enchilada and a burrito, wrapping up beef, beans, onions, cheddar, and red sauce in a flour tortilla. While it's not entirely clear when it made its debut, it was at some point around 1970 when Taco Bell registered the product's name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

We're not sure if it's due to poor sales or Taco Bell's desire to play with our emotions, but the chain has dropped and reintroduced the Enchirito multiple times over the years. It was first axed in 1993, when Taco Bell claimed that it was making way for new menu items. However, customers continued to request the Enchirito in-store, leading to its reinstatement with the dawn of the new millennium. It then disappeared again in 2013 before returning for a brief stint (emphasis on "brief") in 2022 after Taco Bell Rewards Members voted for it to come back in a poll. The Enchirito beat out another much-missed favorite, the Double Decker Taco (more on that later), taking home 62% of the vote.

The Enchirito made yet another triumphant return in 2023. Sadly, that wasn't enough to make the Enchirito a permanent fixture. While there's no saying what could happen in the future, Taco Bell has made its stance on offering the Enchirito on a full-time basis pretty clear.