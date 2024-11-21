Review: Taco Bell's Caramel Apple Empanada Is Back And Better Than Ever

Taco Bell first got into the dessert game back in 1980 when it introduced Cinnamon Crispas. Others came after, like Cinnamon Twists and the Choco Taco. Things really heated up in 2004, when Taco Bell dropped the Caramel Apple Empanada, as a part of its Big Bell Value Menu. At the time of its release, The Palm Beach Post's Lunch Guys reviewers called this hand pie a "sexier, Mexier" version of McDonald's famed hot apple pie. It has since come and gone from menus, and was last seen in 2019.

In February, Taco Bell held an Apple-like event where it revealed almost everything that was going to hit stores in 2024. Emcee for the event was Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery, who teased that fans could vote which beloved item from the past would return: the Meximelt or the Caramel Apple Empanada. The vote never came to be, as fan enthusiasm demanded that both be brought back. They became a part of the Decades Menu, joining the likes of the Green Sauce Burrito, Gordita Supreme, and the Tostada.

Four of those Decade items have been available to order since Halloween, and after a slight delay, the Caramel Apple Empanada is now finally here for the taking. So, is this blast from the past a modern memory maker, or should it be tossed back into the forgotten zone of our minds? The Takeout took a bite to find out. This chew and review is based on taste, dessert-iness, and overall lovability.