Here's What Time Taco Bell Stops Serving Breakfast

Those who love eating breakfast foods anytime of day will be heartbroken to know that Taco Bell does not serve all-day breakfast. Even if you're getting off a graveyard shift and try to snag a delicious breakfast burrito in the wee hours of the morning, you're likely to be too early for the relatively small window it's available (compared to McDonalds, say, which is roughly 6 hours or so).

The latter scenario comes due to two reasons that some Taco Bell enthusiasts may not be aware of. Firstly, the majority of Taco Bell locations are not open 24 hours. Where I live, for example, most Taco Bells close at around 4 a.m., leaving folks out of luck if they find themselves craving one of TB's legendary Crunchwraps after that time. As for the second reason, even at the small handful of Taco Bells that are always open, their breakfast menu is only available from 7 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at which point the chain's lunch menu takes its place.