Why Does Taco Bell Seem To Love Removing Nacho Fries From The Menu?

Loved by many, hated by some, and cheap to all who come knocking, Taco Bell is the restaurant built by obsession and affordable meals. From the people looking to save money to the ones that love to see what Taco Bell is experimenting with, the line is always long at this beloved fast food chain.

No one is shocked anymore when Taco Bell releases brand-new items or an entire Cantina Chicken section to their menu. But honestly, us Taco Bell fans are just asking one important question: Why can't the big brains behind the curtain at Taco Bell just add nacho fries to the menu for good? While we are thrilled to have new and innovative ways to enjoy our beloved fast food, this whole back and forth with nacho fries is giving us whiplash and stuffing a giant Cheez-It into a tortilla shell isn't going to keep us satiated.