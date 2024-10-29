Why Does Taco Bell Seem To Love Removing Nacho Fries From The Menu?
Loved by many, hated by some, and cheap to all who come knocking, Taco Bell is the restaurant built by obsession and affordable meals. From the people looking to save money to the ones that love to see what Taco Bell is experimenting with, the line is always long at this beloved fast food chain.
No one is shocked anymore when Taco Bell releases brand-new items or an entire Cantina Chicken section to their menu. But honestly, us Taco Bell fans are just asking one important question: Why can't the big brains behind the curtain at Taco Bell just add nacho fries to the menu for good? While we are thrilled to have new and innovative ways to enjoy our beloved fast food, this whole back and forth with nacho fries is giving us whiplash and stuffing a giant Cheez-It into a tortilla shell isn't going to keep us satiated.
We're sorry, this location is no longer offering nacho fries
Many a dream has been crushed at the Taco Bell drive-thru when customers learn that nacho fries are no longer at that location. For as long as the nacho fries have been released and re-released, people have been debating this topic. According to a few different Redditors, the nacho fries require bigger fryers to cook and take up more storage space than is available in the storage freezer. While this explanation seems logical enough, it may not be the whole reason.
From a marketing perspective, limited time items are brought forward in an attempt to make people feel like they have to purchase this before it's gone. Just look at how hyped people get when they realize that pumpkin spice lattes are coming back for the fall season. Taco Bell knows exactly what they are doing by dangling these delicious fries in front of our faces every few months because we will purchase them in droves when the time is right.