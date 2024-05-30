We Tried Taco Bell's New Cheez-It Menu Items And One Was A Soggy Letdown

Out of all the rotating limited-time selections announced for Taco Bell's 2024 menu, there was one particular set of dishes that I was most excited about: the Cheez-It mashup featuring a Big Cheez-It Tostada and a Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme.

Both of them feature a particularly entertaining ingredient: a giant Cheez-It cracker the size of 16 standard Cheez-Its. The prospect of eating a single cracker that big actually made me laugh when I first learned about it, which is generally not a response I have to the idea of a fast food dish.

I mean, it sounds like something out of an actual cartoon, but the thing is, it's also something that I'd theoretically be happy eating. Cheez-Its are one of those things I can easily crush half a box of in one sitting, since they're savory, salty, flaky, and crisp, which are all characteristics I crave in a snack. Also, Taco Bell's new items are following in the footsteps of Pizza Hut's Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza, which we mostly enjoyed.

The time is finally here, and the two items are available to Taco Bell Rewards Members starting today, May 30, exclusively via the Taco Bell app and online ordering. On June 6, the items will drop nationwide for a limited time. I tasted both of these oversized cracker creations, and while one was amazing, the other was a cheesy disappointment.