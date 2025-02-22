Here's The Hottest Of All The Taco Bell Sauces

"The hottest sauce at Taco Bell" is always going to be kind of a relative term, right? You don't see too many spice fiends stocking up on those little packets they hand out with your meals at the Bell — chances are most of the real heat hounds have a bottle of their preferred condiment at home, anyway. (Although if they do go to Taco Bell, they can be assured that they're free except for the Avocado Verde sauce.) But for the rest of us, it's worth knowing which of Taco Bell's many sauces we should think twice about offering to, say, our moms, or a five-year-old. Obviously, we can't know the spice tolerance of you or your loved ones — but we can advise you to be careful with Diablo, the hottest Taco Bell sauce.

Taco Bell offers many different sauces with varying heat levels. Some, like the Nacho Cheese Sauce, aren't spicy at all; tangy, at most. Others, like Chipotle and Red Sauce, offer a bit more piquancy, if not heat. Then there are the sauces which are augmented with spice, like Spicy Ranch or Creamy Jalapeño, without being overly heat-centric. The four most famous sauces, though, are the hot sauces, which Taco Bell hands out in those aforementioned little packets. These have a sort of hierarchy of spice, with Diablo at the very top.