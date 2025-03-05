Taco Bell Goes Rolling And Bowling With New Items Revealed At Live Más Live 2025

In 2024, Taco Bell had so many new foods and drinks coming out in that calendar year, it couldn't hold back all that delicious news to itself, and decided to throw a big party to reveal them all. Over Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas, Taco Bell held the first ever Live Más Live event, where not only were these new menu items talked and touted about, but for those lucky to be there in person, they could be some of the first eaters to try them too. In 2025, Live Más Live lives again, but this time the event was held on Taco Tuesday, in Brooklyn, New York, hosted by Ashley Park, and Taco Bell's CEO Sean Tresvant, chief food innovation officer Liz Matthews, and CMO Taylor Montgomery teased a lot to come in 2025, and even more stuff cooking in the test kitchen for the years to come. I'm already counting down the days until whenever the Mexican Pizza Empanada arrives!

On-site at the event, there were 14 or so items to sample. Some are already coming in hot into stores, and many in the months to come. The Takeout took in this flamin' hot event, tried everything Taco Bell had to offer, and lived to tell about it. So, which new menu items coming to a Taco Bell in 2025 should you get amped up for, and which ones may perhaps dampen your spirits? Read our chew & review and sip & say to see where the truth lies.