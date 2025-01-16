Review: Taco Bell's New Menu Items Are A Tasty, Dreamy Way To Start 2025

We're only a few weeks away before Taco Bell unveils a full year of new food and drinks at its second annual dog and pony show — Live Más Live. Instead of holding off dropping new goodies until then, the chain is getting 2025 off to a rip roaring start by dropping five new items: Cheesy Dipping Burritos, Steak Garlic Nacho Fries, Baja Blast Dream, Baja Blast Dream Freeze, and Baja Blast Strawberry Dream Freeze.

A burrito has long held a place in the pantheon of Taco Bell menu items, but forever remained a singular handful. Last summer, eaters in Detroit, Michigan got their first taste of Cheesy Dipping Burritos, which come as a snackable duo. That test run proved to be such a success that they are now ready for the national spotlight. Debuting on the same day is another snacky side item — a new take on nacho fries, topped off by steak garlic. To wash it all down, or perhaps to finish it all off as a dessert, Taco Bell is following the "dirty soda" trend and adding a creamy twist to Mountain Dew Baja Blast soda, as well as its slushy Freeze drinks to create a Baja Blast Dream, Baja Blast Dream Freeze, and a Strawberry Dream Freeze.

So, is Taco Bell's new items a total dream and a blast to intake, or are they doing their fans and customers dirty? The Takeout headed to our local Taco Bell on day one to see where the truth lies in this chew & view, and sip & say.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.