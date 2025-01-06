Taco Bell's New Rumored Menu Items Look Too Good To Be True

Taco Bell may be the fast food chain whose menu additions and subtractions cause the biggest stir among fast food diners. News just dropped on a quartet of new products allegedly headed for the Bell as soon as January 16 that sound delectable. Instagram fast food expert @markie_devo just posted that the following menu items are launching: Cheesy Dipping Burritos, Steak Garlic Nacho Fries, and two flavors of Baja Blast Dream Freeze. Granted, Taco Bell's website makes no mention of this potential drop, so The Takeout will continue to monitor for official news from the chain.

Diners frustrated by Taco Bell removing Nacho Fries from the menu practically on a whim have reason to hope for its comeback, with the rumored announcement of Steak Garlic Nacho Fries. Garlic sauce would be a new addition to this beloved and unpredictably available menu item, though not the company's first experiment with innovative toppings. Steak Chile Verde Nacho Fries were made available in May 2023, and the chain recently partnered with sauce companies Truff's and Yellowbird to offer limited time toppings.

Perhaps most exciting is the possibility of two new flavors of Mountain Dew's Baja Blast Freeze, made from the iconic soda that began life as a Taco Bell exclusive but became available in grocery stores nationwide last year. The Dream Freeze will come in original and strawberry flavors. While it's unclear as yet what separates the Dream Freeze from other Baja Freeze varieties, Taco Bell was unafraid to add wild touches like candy confetti to the Freeze in recent years, so anything can happen.