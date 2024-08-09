What Flavor Is Mountain Dew's Iconic Baja Blast?

No trip to Taco Bell is complete without procuring a tall cup of Baja Blast. The tropical-themed beverage pairs perfectly with a Big Cheez-It Tostada or some Cheesy Street Chalupas, and it has earned a reputation as one of the best Mountain Dew flavors, full stop. The aquamarine-hued Baja Blast debuted as a Taco Bell exclusive in 2004 and has been capturing the hearts (and taste buds) of soda fans ever since.

Advertisement

A sip of Baja Blast instantly transports you to a tropical paradise (you could even say it blasts you right to Baja California). The flavor was specifically designed to complement Taco Bell's Tex-Mex cuisine, but Taco Bell doesn't exactly advertise what that flavor is — its online menu informs us that drinking Baja Blast is "like drinking a real hurricane," which, while an interesting thought exercise, is pretty vague. Luckily, PepsiCo, the manufacturer of Baja Blast, gives us a straight answer: Baja Blast is a combination of Mountain Dew and tropical lime.