Taco Bell's Cheesy Street Chalupas Are All Bread And No Bite

A pair of the chicken version of the Cheesy Street Chalupas costs $6.99 at my local Taco Bell. Before you freak out at that price, I always have to mention that I live in Chicago, and the Taco Bell by me tends to be quite expensive. Taco Bell's own suggested price for the Cheesy Street Chalupas is $5.49, but as with any fast food item, the price varies by location.

The first detail you'll likely notice about these things is that they're small. They're small enough that even eating a pair of them wouldn't quite be filling enough for a proper meal. And second, calling this a singular chalupa "shell" feels like a bit of a misnomer, because in reality, it's more like one miniature hard-fried chalupa shell that's tucked into a second softer one, with some crunchy cheese layered in between.

If you can't tell by looking at the photo above, it's a lot of shell in comparison to the quantity of filling, which means nearly every single bite involves much carbohydrate-laden chewing. The sheer volume of the oily chalupa shell takes over most of the other flavors in this thing, which means the chicken, which isn't all that flavorful to begin with, gets lost in the mix. That also means the onions and cilantro don't have enough room to brighten up each bite (the cilantro gets particularly lost), and the jalapeño ranch simply keeps the whole thing from being too dry to eat.

