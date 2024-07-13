What Are The 23 Secret Flavors In Dr Pepper?

Dr Pepper defies classification. It's fruity but unlike any specific fruit. It's not a cola or a root beer or a citrus soda. It doesn't even actually contain pepper (as far as I know). Although pepper is included on most of the speculative flavor lists created by internet sleuths, the Keurig Dr Pepper company has never confirmed or denied that Dr Pepper contains pepper in any form, and it's not on the official ingredient list (According to corporate lore, Dr Pepper is named after a person, but this hasn't been confirmed by outside sources).

Dr Pepper's flavor is so hard to place because it's not supposed to taste like anything tangible. Alderton once said Dr Pepper was meant to taste like a drug store smelled. Essentially, it's an amalgamation of flavors unlike anything found in the natural world, but it's undeniably delicious.

Diet Dr Pepper is widely regarded as one of the best diet sodas by many soft drink critics (though Dr Pepper Zero Sugar may be coming for its throne). That proprietary combination of 23 flavors is incredibly complex and unique, and even the original version is supposed to taste somewhat artificial, so the addition of artificial sweeteners doesn't detract from the overall flavor. In fact, some might go so far as to claim that Diet Dr Pepper tastes better than the original.

