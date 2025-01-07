Review: Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream Is A Crisp, Dynamic Duo That Deserves Its Shine
Back in the day for cola drinkers seeking fruity and fun flavors mixed within, a trip to the local soda fountain was in order, where a few squirts of syrup were just the ticket. As soda drinking became more widespread, Coca-Cola and Pepsi mixed in new flavors at the factory, saving customers the trouble. In 1985, Pepsi introduced a cherry flavor, which earned its final "Wild Cherry" name starting three years later. Further wild-like flavors of Pepsi followed, like limited time offerings of vanilla in the '90s, and more recently with a cream soda variation in 2021, a lime and peach take, and even gingerbread. It even once promoted the idea of mixing milk with its cola.
Pepsi has married the talents of cherry and vanilla before, in 2006 and again in 2012. In 2025, Pepsi is mixing them up again to create a new flavor here to stay — Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream, in both a full and zero-sugar version. So, is this new libation cause for celebration, or is this combination almost too wild for this world? The fine folks at PepsiCo sent over a can of Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream over to The Takeout, and after soaking it all in, I'm ready to reveal where the truth lies in this sip and say.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
How to buy Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream
Pepsi's new Wild Cherry & Cream flavor is launching on January 9 and will be available at nationwide retailers, grocery stores, and convenience stores starting on January 20. This is a permanent addition to Pepsi's line-up.
The flavor will be available in a full version, as well as a zero-sugar variety. They will both be available in 12-ounce cans, and for a limited time, 20-ounce bottles. Price will vary per retailer, but a 12-pack box of 12-ounce cans are listed at Target for $7.79 (or about $.65 cents a can), and a 20-ounce bottle on DoorDash for $3.19.
Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream nutritional information
Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream full flavor's ingredients include carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, natural and artificial flavor, caramel color, phosphoric acid, caffeine, and citric acid. It contains no actual juice. A single 12-ounce can nets 150 calories, 30 milligrams of sodium, 41 grams of total carbohydrates, 41 grams of total sugars and added sugars, 38 milligrams of caffeine.
Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream Zero Sugar is made of carbonated water, natural and artificial flavor, caramel color, phosphoric acid, aspartame, caffeine, potassium sorbate (preserves freshness), potassium citrate, acesulfame potassium, and citric acid. A single 12-ounce can nets 35 milligrams of sodium, and true to its name contains zero calories, sugars, added sugars, carbohydrates, and proteins.
What does Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream taste like?
After pouring my can of Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream into a clear glass, nothing looked out of the ordinary. It simply appeared to be a typical bubbly brown cola. Holding a flashlight up to the liquid, very faint hints of burgundy shone through this otherwise dark drink. I leaned in for a whiff, and the smell it gave off was a creamy licorice, almost medicinal in nature.
Based on its appearance and essence, I didn't really have a clue of what it's going to taste like, and so, without further ado, I opened my mouth into the unknown. As the soda reached my tongue, followed by the recesses of my mouth, I instantly took to this new flavor combination. While vanilla or cream isn't a flavor suited for all soda drinkers, it balanced quite well here with the winning Wild Cherry flavor. Some may find this partnership to taste a tad artificial, but they came together quite nice as a natural duo that hits a certain sweet spot.
Further tastes confirmed my initial thoughts, and I happily drank up more and more of this crisp blend of fruit and vanilla flavoring. It remained smooth after each sip, and never felt overly saccharine or filling as my glass emptied out.
Where does Wild Cherry & Cream rank in the world of Pepsi flavors?
I have a long history of cola drinking, including the enjoyment of cherry flavored variations. While I personally am not a giant fan of mixing in more exotic flavors like chocolate or vanilla into sodas (even though my mother thoroughly enjoyed the former), I always keep an open mind and mouth to try anything carbonated that comes in a can (or preferably from a fountain tap).
One of the best cola drinks on the market remains Wild Cherry Pepsi, and its Zero-Sugar version, which hits pretty close to the original. Starting with that as a base partner in this new drink, it was probably going to be a Herculean task to spoil it by adding vanilla cream into the mix. While Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream certainly won't supplant standard Wild Cherry as a go to drink, this is a welcome new addition for those wanting to take a break from a regular Pepsi, or a Wild Cherry one. It's also certainly a more palatable option than the more fleeting ideas like peach or gingerbread.
Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream would pair well with fast food, or even serve as a sort of nice after dinner drink. Pour some rum in, and then you can even enjoy it after your after dinner drink.
Methodology
I was sent a single can of Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream by PepsiCo for the purposes of this taste test. A Zero-Sugar one was not made available to me.
The can was refrigerated, poured into a glass with no ice, and drunk in a single sitting. This sip & say review was based on appearance, smell, taste, flavor, familiarity, overall lovability, and the likelihood of enjoying another can of it. It was taste tested by me and one other person for a second opinion.