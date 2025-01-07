Review: Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream Is A Crisp, Dynamic Duo That Deserves Its Shine

Back in the day for cola drinkers seeking fruity and fun flavors mixed within, a trip to the local soda fountain was in order, where a few squirts of syrup were just the ticket. As soda drinking became more widespread, Coca-Cola and Pepsi mixed in new flavors at the factory, saving customers the trouble. In 1985, Pepsi introduced a cherry flavor, which earned its final "Wild Cherry" name starting three years later. Further wild-like flavors of Pepsi followed, like limited time offerings of vanilla in the '90s, and more recently with a cream soda variation in 2021, a lime and peach take, and even gingerbread. It even once promoted the idea of mixing milk with its cola.

Pepsi has married the talents of cherry and vanilla before, in 2006 and again in 2012. In 2025, Pepsi is mixing them up again to create a new flavor here to stay — Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream, in both a full and zero-sugar version. So, is this new libation cause for celebration, or is this combination almost too wild for this world? The fine folks at PepsiCo sent over a can of Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream over to The Takeout, and after soaking it all in, I'm ready to reveal where the truth lies in this sip and say.

