Why Does Soda Taste So Much Different At Fast Food Restaurants?

It seems to be a universally held truth that Coca-Cola from the fountain machine at McDonald's is superior to the average can or bottle bought at the grocery store. McDonald's has explained the many reasons behind this, but it turns out the Golden Arches isn't the only place where soda gets an upgrade.

Soda from most fast food restaurants tastes vastly different to customers than what they would buy at the store. The reason behind this is in the fountain machines themselves. You see, drink machines at fast food restaurants mix the soda and flavored syrup on the spot as it comes out of the fountain, instead of coming out as the ready-to-drink mixture you get from a can. Ice and straw use also play a role in changing the taste of soda at restaurants.

While it's been speculated that McDonald's just happens to have a special relationship with the Coca-Cola Company, many other fast food restaurants use the same or similar types of fountain drink machines and methods to set their soda apart from the canned stuff. After all, McDonald's isn't the only restaurant offering straws and ice with its soda.