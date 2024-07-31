The Canned Soda Trick That'll Keep Your Straw In Place

The problem with using a straw in an average soda can is usually that the straw is too long and doesn't sit still inside the can opening. This is how you end up chasing the straw with your mouth like a baby animal that just can't seem to get the right grip on its food. Growing up (and to this day), my mom refuses to drink soda straight from a can. For her, a straw is always necessary. But watching the straw bob around inside the opening of the can always seemed a bit clunky for my taste.

For that reason, I am generally a "to hell with germs" and drink-straight-from-the-can kind of person. At the same time, I can't deny the benefits of using a straw. Using a straw bypasses the teeth, which can mean less staining and, overall, you get a more direct sip of your Coca-Cola.

Truthfully, there's no wrong way to drink a can of soda, except, maybe, pouring it out and completely wasting the drink. Aside from that, if you choose to pour your drink into a glass, use a bendy straw, or go rogue and drink straight from the can, it doesn't matter. But if you use the tab method, you'll look just a little more clever than the rest.