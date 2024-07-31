The Canned Soda Trick That'll Keep Your Straw In Place
As a kid, I was always told that drinking soda from a can with a straw was more sanitary than putting your mouth directly on the can, but the problem here is that the straw never wants to stay in place. I was today years old when I learned that soda cans have a built-in straw holder to keep straws from moving — all you need to do is use the tab.
After opening the can of soda with its tab, turn the tab around so that its opening is directly over the soda can's drinking opening. With the tab in that position, you can slide the straw through the tab's opening like a thread through a needle. The tab will hold the straw in place while you enjoy your Dr Pepper or any other soda. Getting that dancing straw to stay put is as simple as using what's in front of you, but this isn't just about keeping your drinking tool in place. Drinking from a straw has its advantages; even more so when drinking through an edible straw.
The benefits of using straws
The problem with using a straw in an average soda can is usually that the straw is too long and doesn't sit still inside the can opening. This is how you end up chasing the straw with your mouth like a baby animal that just can't seem to get the right grip on its food. Growing up (and to this day), my mom refuses to drink soda straight from a can. For her, a straw is always necessary. But watching the straw bob around inside the opening of the can always seemed a bit clunky for my taste.
For that reason, I am generally a "to hell with germs" and drink-straight-from-the-can kind of person. At the same time, I can't deny the benefits of using a straw. Using a straw bypasses the teeth, which can mean less staining and, overall, you get a more direct sip of your Coca-Cola.
Truthfully, there's no wrong way to drink a can of soda, except, maybe, pouring it out and completely wasting the drink. Aside from that, if you choose to pour your drink into a glass, use a bendy straw, or go rogue and drink straight from the can, it doesn't matter. But if you use the tab method, you'll look just a little more clever than the rest.