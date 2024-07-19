The Canned Soda Pouring Hack That Just Changed Our Lives

Everyone seems to have an opinion on how to pour a soda can correctly. Some swear that pouring a carbonated drink at a 45-degree angle is the key to preventing excessive fizzing. Others insist on tapping on a soda can's top several times before cracking it open, but tapping does little to quell the forces at work within pressurized cans if they've been shaken. Putting a can in the fridge for a few minutes can help, however.

These methods might enhance your soda pouring experience, but a viral TikTok video shared a simple hack that will make your life even easier. After you open a soda, tilt the tab so it's perpendicular to the top of the can. Grab your glass and balance the tab of the soda can on the rim of the cup. Soda will pour out and slide down the wall of the glass, offering a similar effect as the revered 45-degree technique — only this pour is entirely hands-free.

Some people who commented on the video called this method for a perfect pour a "game changer." Your soda won't be flat from fizzing out all at once, so the end result will be an ideal combination of carbonation and soda flavor. If you are pouring soda into glasses for a group of people, this hack is a must-try to spare yourself some time.

