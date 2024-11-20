Pepsi's Newest Flavor Is A Holiday Dessert In A Bottle
Pepsi is chugging along the holiday-inspired-release train with its latest flavor drop. The soda company announced their roll-out of Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread Mini Cans, which will be available on December 4. The newest drop combines the classic sweet and citrusy taste of Pepsi's classic cola underlined by warm festive spices like brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and molasses. Pepsi's holiday release produces a comforting and familiar flavor of gingerbread — all without the fuss of a bound-to-fall gingerbread house.
Many seasonal food and drink items are available for a limited time, but Pepsi is hammering home the limited-edition status of its Zero Sugar Gingerbread Mini Cans. Consumers can only snag a can of the holiday pop by purchasing two 10-packs of Pepsi Minis on the company's TikTok Shop starting December 4, which will come with one free gingerbread mini can while supplies last. The soda mogul is also hosting a giveaway on its website lasting from December 4 to December 12 where the winners will receive a free can of the special-edition flavor.
Make Pepsi's Gingerbread Mini Cans all the merrier
If you're one of the lucky ones to be gifted a can of Pepsi's limited-edition flavor, you'll want to savor the can in the best way possible. Pepsi has a knack for creating wacky, unexpected soda flavors, but holiday releases aren't commonplace for the brand — so this year's new gingerbread flavor may be one of the more significant moments in Pepsi's history.
In 2022, Pepsi championed "Pilk" as part of a holiday campaign — Pilk is a mixture of Pepsi and milk. The combination of milk with syrupy, carbonated soda creates a rich and creamy drink akin to an ice cream float. With that in mind, you ought to consider adding a dose of milk or heavy cream to Pepsi's gingerbread-flavored soda. The molasses and brown sugar flavors will come forward and mix with the cream to create a decadent festive flavor. You could even top off a Zero Sugar Gingerbread Mini Can even further with a splash of bourbon for a holiday party cocktail. The vanilla and caramel notes from the bourbon will meld perfectly with the syrupy overtones from the soda.