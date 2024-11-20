Pepsi's Newest Flavor Is A Holiday Dessert In A Bottle

Pepsi is chugging along the holiday-inspired-release train with its latest flavor drop. The soda company announced their roll-out of Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread Mini Cans, which will be available on December 4. The newest drop combines the classic sweet and citrusy taste of Pepsi's classic cola underlined by warm festive spices like brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and molasses. Pepsi's holiday release produces a comforting and familiar flavor of gingerbread — all without the fuss of a bound-to-fall gingerbread house.

Many seasonal food and drink items are available for a limited time, but Pepsi is hammering home the limited-edition status of its Zero Sugar Gingerbread Mini Cans. Consumers can only snag a can of the holiday pop by purchasing two 10-packs of Pepsi Minis on the company's TikTok Shop starting December 4, which will come with one free gingerbread mini can while supplies last. The soda mogul is also hosting a giveaway on its website lasting from December 4 to December 12 where the winners will receive a free can of the special-edition flavor.