Review: Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Nuggets - The Dipping Sauces Steal The Show

For its first three decades of existence, beef was primarily the only protein that filled Taco Bell's menu items. As the chain grew in the '80s, so did its offerings, and chicken started clucking around to see if it would click. In the past decade, Taco Bell has really upped its chicken game, introducing a new Cantina Chicken line, as well as experimenting with a chicken sandwich, naked chicken chalupa, and chicken strips. The success of 2021's Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco eventually led to its latest innovation — Crispy Chicken Nuggets.

Sister chain KFC was tinkering with its own chicken nuggets in 2022, and a year later, Taco Bell gave it a go itself. The Minneapolis market served as the first testing ground for Crispy Chicken Nuggets, followed by Houston by spring of 2024. In December of that year, the Crispy Chicken Nuggets were released nationwide for all to try, but not everyone did as the supply couldn't match the demand and the nuggs sold out.

At the second annual Live Más Live event in March, the Nuggets return to Taco Bell was confirmed. Starting April 24, everyone gets a second chance to see if they're a game changer, or perhaps if it's game over. The Takeout took time out to see where the truth lies. Let's go dipping.

