Condiments have long played a key role in making McDonald's food oh so delicious. Ketchup was once the only option at hand, but the introduction of the McNugget changed everything. Those oblong golden brown beauties made from actual chickens were developed in the test kitchen, and then given a trial run in test markets starting in 1980, before being sold nationwide by 1983. The chef leading the McNugget charge was René Arend, from Luxembourg, who had cooked for the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Cary Grant, and Sophia Loren. He knew the McNuggets couldn't stand alone, so Arend also whipped up dipping sauces to accompany them. He told The Morning Call in 1984, "'La sauce c'est tout,' which means the sauce is everything. It enhances and diversifies the food. It adds the cook's personal touch to food."

The original sauces included Sweet and Sour, Hot Mustard, and Barbecue, which remain on the menu to this day. Over 25 different sauces have come and gone since, with limited edition ones popping up throughout each year. As of 2024, there are six permanent dipping sauces on McDonald's roster. While everyone has their personal favorite, which one is truly the best of the best? And, which should we perhaps give a rest? The Takeout has peeled back the label on all six, with a fresh set of eyes, nostrils, and wide open mouth to answer this conundrum, and create the ultimate ranking of McDonald's dipping sauces.