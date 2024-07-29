How McDonald's Szechuan Sauce Became A Viral Sensation

When McDonald's introduced its Szechuan dipping sauce in 1998, it was part of the chain's promotion of the newest Disney flick, "Mulan." Available for about a month, the sauce quietly came and went without causing much noise or considerable interest. Once the promo ended, McDonald's chicken nugget consumers eased back into their barbecue and sweet and sour sauce habits. It wasn't until 2017 that people went absolutely bonkers for the Szechuan sauce (which was, at that time, long gone), and this was all due to a reference to it on an episode of "Rick and Morty."

Advertisement

The adult cartoon, which features the time-and space-traveling antics of a bitter, alcoholic, mad-scientist grandfather and his grandson, put the spotlight on the retired sauce in its third season, with the character Rick calling it the "Mulan McNugget sauce." The hilarious scene depicts Rick's obsession with finding it at any cost. Almost overnight after the episode aired, viewers began petitioning McDonald's to bring the sauce back. There were enough voices on social media and signatures on Change.org for the fast food giant to take notice, and it agreed to return the sauce to its menu for a very limited time. But the reaction to the return of Szechuan sauce took everyone by surprise.